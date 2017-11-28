Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian enjoy lavish honeymoon

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have reportedly jetted off to a private island for their honeymoon.

The 36-year-old professional tennis player married her 34-year-old husband - with whom she has two-month-old son Alexis Olympia Junior with - in a lavish ceremony, which took place in New Orleans on November 16, and the pair have since whisked themselves away to the Bahamian island of Kamalame Cay that is believed to cost $35,000 per week to stay in one of their top villas.

PEOPLE has reported the sporting ace and the Reddit founder booked the nine-day luxury vacation, which requires guests to travel to the secluded hot spot via a helicopter, FlyTropic seaplane, or a boat, on the popular travel website Booking.com.

The secluded property, which is situated on a 96-acre site close to one of the world's largest barrier reefs in Andros, boasts 20-foot high ceilings.

And each bedroom is believed to be furnished with ornaments from Bali and India, as well as a huge bath and a four poster bed.

The villa does not only have a glamorous interior, but they each also have a 1,500 square foot beachfront terrace that looks out onto the surrounding Atlantic Ocean.

And just a short walk away the couple can soak up the rays on a private beach with a limited number of sunloungers for the resort's guests.

The site also has private chefs, butlers and personal trainers to cater for their guests for the entire 24 hours every day.

And Serena has taken to social media to brag about her holiday, which she has described ad "paradise" and the "perfect honeymoon" spot.

Alongside an Instagram video of the villa, which later pans to Serena on the balcony during the stunning getaway, she wrote: "A week in paradise. Thanks @bookingcom for helping us find the perfect honeymoon villa. #BookingYeah. (sic)."