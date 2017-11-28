Jay-Z ties with Stevie Wonder as third most-nominated Grammys star

Jay-Z has tied with Steve Wonder to become the third most-nominated artist in Grammys history.
The 47-year-old rapper - whose real name is Shawn Carter - has received a total of eight nods , giving him a total of 74 nominations and 21 wins.
The 'Encore' hitmaker and the 'Superstition' are joined by the late Sir Georg Solti, the award-winning Hungarian-born orchestral and operatic conductor to the title.
The trio come behind iconic producer Quincy Jones with 79 nods and Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney's 74.
At the 2018 ceremony, Jay is up for the biggest accolades including Album of The Year, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, for his 13th studio LP '4.44', as well as, Record of The Year and Best Rap Song for 'The Story of OJ'.
Following shortly behind are Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars with seven and six nominations respectively.
The 'Loyalty' hitmaker and the 'That's What I Like' singer will go head-to-head with Jay for the biggest prize, Album of the Year, with their respective records 'Humble' and '24K Magic' up for the prize, along with Childish Gambino 'Awaken, My Love!' and Lorde's 'Melodrama'.
Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said."I'm inspired by this year's nominees and the incredible talent each possesses.
"Their recordings are a true testament to how creatively alive and meaningful our music industry has become. Each nominee uses their craft to inspire, uplift, and tell stories of our world through their artistry. They provide a vibrant soundtrack that represents the highest level of excellence and continues to impact and reflect our culture."
Song of The Year sees Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito', Jay's record, 'Issues' by Julia Michaels, 'Logic' by Alessia Cara and Khalid and Bruno's 'That's What I Like' in the running.
James Corden will host this year's glitzy ceremony on January 29, the British comedian's second time after he took over proceedings this year.
2018 will mark the first time the ceremony has been held in New York, after previously taking place on the other side of the country in Los Angeles, California.
The UK premiere broadcast will be aired exclusively and in full on 4Music at 7pm on January 29, as well as on the Box Plus App.
The main nominees are as follows:
Album of The Year
Childish Gambino - 'Awaken, My Love!'
Jay Z - '4:44'
Kendrick Lamar - 'Damn'
Lorde - 'Melodrama'
Bruno Mars - '24K Magic'
Record of The Year
Childish Gambino - 'Redbone'
Luis Fonsi - 'Despacito'
Jay Z - 'The Story of OJ'
Bruno Mars - '24K Magic'
Kendrick Lamar - 'Humble'
Song of The Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber - 'Despacito'
Jay Z - '4:44'
Julia Michael - 'Issues'
Logic ft Alessia Cara and Khalid - '1-800-273-8255'
Bruno Mars - 'That's What I Like'
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Lil Uzi Vert
Khalid
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Rap Album
Jay-Z, '4:44'
Kendrick Lamar, 'DAMN'.
Migos, 'Culture'
Rapsody, 'Laila's Wisdom'
Tyler, The Creator, 'Flower Boy'
Best Rock Album
Mastodon, Emperor of Sand
Metallica, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct
Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens of the Stone Age, Villains
The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar, 'Get You' (feat. Kali Uchis)
Kehlani, 'Distraction'
Ledisi, 'High'
Bruno Mars, 'That's What I Like'
SZA, The Weekend
Best Rap Song
Cardi B, 'Bodak Yellow'
Danger Mouse, 'Chase Me' (feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi)
Kendrick Lamar, 'Humble'
Rapsody, 'Sassy'
Jay-Z, 'The Story of O.J.'
