Zacharias Kunuk gets Toronto film critics award

TORONTO — Inuk filmmaker Zacharias Kunuk has won this year's Technicolor Clyde Gilmour Award from the Toronto Film Critics Association.

The honour allows the director, producer and writer to endow a filmmaker of his choice with $50,000 to spend with Technicolor Creative Services.

The TFCA says Kunuk will announce his designate in the days to come.

The award honours a Canadian industry figure whose work has enriched the advancement and/or history of Canadian cinema.