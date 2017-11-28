Entries wow Flamborough Santa Claus Parade crowds, judges

Thousands of families flocked to downtown Waterdown Saturday night for the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade, which featured a magical mix of floats, dancers and music.

Sitting in the judges’ booth were Andrew and Catherine Haggert of the Waterdown Lions Club, Brian and Judy Cruden of the Waterdown Optimist Club and Lina and John Nehme of the Rotary Club of Waterdown, who selected the top entries in this year’s parade.

Their selections were:

• Best Performance by a group: Dancemakerz

• Best Christmas Spirit: 3rd Waterdown Scouts and Great Lakes Trees in a 1-2 finish.

• Best Overall Effort: Ryan Zogala-Right at Home Realty and Carlisle Girl Guides

• The 2017 Appeal Factor: Dancemakerz

Honourable Mentions went to The Dream Centre for their Moana Ice Sculpture Float and The NO Club for their amazing community message.

Community favourite for the Band: Impact 2 Drumline.

The Flamborough Santa Claus Parade received more than 1,500 votes for the Crowd Favourite. The Terrain Group (formerly Mike’s Landscaping) came out on top, followed by Dancemakerz in second place. The Hamilton Area Roller Derby was third (and best at getting crowd involved), and the 1980 original Hamilton Stelco Float ‘Charles Dickens Christmas Story’ was fourth. BRB K9 Services "Darn Good Dogs" earned fifth place.