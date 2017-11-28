Jennifer Lawrence's druken night with Kris Jenner

Jennifer Lawrence had indulged in "22 martinis" before she stripped naked in Kris Jenner's closet.

The 'Passengers' actress previously told the story of how she shed her clothes in the reality star's wardrobe after downing five of the alcoholic beverages, but 62-year-old Kris has now insisted there was more than four times as many drinks consumed.

Speaking about the incident with Steve Harvey on his talk show, Kris said: "She just took off her jeans and went for it. There was a little video too that I think I had to show you how much fun we were really having after 22 martinis."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the 27-year-old actress were having dinner together at the time, and they were having "so much fun" that they decided to head to Kris' closet, where the incident took place.

Kris added: "She had some time off and I invited her over for dinner. We started having a few cocktails and we were having so much fun. And so you know, as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet - looking at clothes and some stuff and she started trying some stuff on."

Previously, Jennifer had spoken about the drunken mishap whilst guest hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', where she was interviewing Kris' daughter Kim Kardashian West.

Jennifer told the audience:"I drank five martinis and wound up naked in her closet, I'm dead serious."

Kim admitted the evening with the 'Hunger Games' star was the most under the influence she had ever seen her mother before.

She said: "So Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago, I've never seen my mom more drunk in our lives. It was so funny. They had a few too many drinks for my taste."

And 37-year-old Kim was shocked to see her pal "fully butt naked" in her mother's wardrobe.