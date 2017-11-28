Khloe Kardashian feels like royalty with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has credited Tristan Thompson with making her feel "like a Queen".

The 33-year-old reality star is currently in a relationship with the NBA star - with whom she is believed to be expecting her first child - and has said that even when she feels "like a trainwreck", the 26-year-old sports star will always be on hand to offer her "an overall feeling of security and adoration".

On her app, khloewithak.com, Khloe revealed her top tips for helping people work out if their partner is "the one", and wrote: "You 1000 percent need to be on the same page about the basics, like commitment, trust and where your moral compass is set. Repeat: 1000 percent!

"They make you feel like a queen even when you're a train wreck (i.e., going bats**t with PMS). They don't need to constantly blow smoke up your a** with compliments but they should provide an overall feeling of security and adoration.

"Connection is key, so your girl or guy should be game for anything that sparks your joy - even if that means sacrificing Monday Night Football for yoga with your sisters. Laughter and passion are the fuel for lifelong monogamy, so the importance of fun, collaborative activities should never be forgotten. (sic)"

And the feeling of security is no doubt felt both ways, as the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star admits she always "says a prayer" for her beau before he hits the court with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as she wants to be sure he has "protection".

She added: "I don't really believe in rituals, but there is one thing that I do before every Cleveland Cavaliers game. Right after the national anthem, I say a prayer asking God for Tristan's protection on the court. It probably looks like I'm talking to myself, LOL, but I don't care - I don't want my baby getting hurt! (sic)"