Paris Hilton's boyfriend is a dream come true

Paris Hilton has said her boyfriend Chris Zylka is "everything [she's] ever wished for".
The 36-year-old businesswoman and television personality has been romancing 'The Amazing Spider-Man' actor since February this year, and she couldn't be happier, as she believes she's found the "perfect" man.
She said: "We are so perfect together. He's my everything. I'm so happy and excited to have someone who is my best friend, who I trust. Everything I've ever wished for came true. I always thought I would end up alone just because I never thought I would fall in love and trust somebody. With him, it's like God literally made him for me to save me from all these weirdos."
Dating the 32-year-old actor has got the blonde beauty thinking about starting a family, and she admits she would like at least two children.
She added to Ocean Drive magazine: "I definitely want to have more than one [baby]. Two I would be happy with, but three I would be even happier."
It comes after the DJ recently gushed over the 'Leftovers' star, whom she believes will be a "perfect dad".
She said: "I know he's going to be the perfect man, perfect dad, perfect husband."
And Chris is just as smitten with Paris.
He said: "She's the most beautiful girl in the world inside and out, and I feel so lucky she's mine."
Meanwhile, Paris admitted that she has "completely fallen" for Chris.
She gushed on Instagram: "I have completely fallen for you. Everything you do. Everything you say, Everything you are ... Such a #LuckyGirl (sic)"
And Paris' first kiss with Chris was "electric" and she knew instantly that he was a very "special" guy.
She explained: "He came over to my house. We stayed up all night talking and getting to know each other. When we had our first kiss, I felt that electric feeling and I knew there was something special about him."
