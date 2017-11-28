The value of a Grammy nomination for lesser-known musicians

"It throws me into a bit of a weird situation," he said. "When recognition comes before popularity it can be really strange. Right now I'm like, 'OK, what's next? Where should I go next?'"

As Cuba debates his future, he wants to enjoy whatever opportunities Grammy awareness presents. He figures he'll at least see a noticeable bump in album sales and streaming on music services, which could potentially translate into new fans and ticket sales.

But it remains to be seen how quantifiable another Grammy nod will be overall. Cuba said his four wins at the Latin Grammy Awards have helped elevate his Spotify numbers in Central America and South America, but it's sometimes tougher to gain traction in the United States and Canada.

"I go into the data and see that my biggest audience is in Mexico City, for example," he said. "I think it has something to do with events like the Grammys."

Whether Bunnett gets a sales bump or not, she's looking forward to another Grammy reception.

The first year Bunnett was nominated for a Grammy, in 2002, she missed half of the ceremony because her driver got lost on the way to the Staples Centre. She remembers sitting in the back of the limo crying.

The next year went better — she was seated near Bootsy Collins, who played bass for James Brown and for Parliament-Funkadelic. She kept thinking that people around her resembled famous people, and had to remind herself that she was actually in a room full of celebrities.

"You're going... that looks like Beyonce. Well, it is Beyonce! It's pretty wild."

By Maija Kappler and David Friend, The Canadian Press