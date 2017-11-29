Nicole Kidman's parents were 'thrown' by her career choice

Nicole Kidman's parents were "thrown" by her desire to be an actress.

The 50-year-old actress - who received the Film Tribute honour at this year's Gotham Awards, which took place at New York's Cipriani Wall Street on November 27 - has admitted her career choice surprised her mother, Janelle, and late father Antony because their jobs were completely different.

Speaking to E! News, the 'Australia' star said: "I came from a father who was a psychologist and a biochemist and a mother who was a nurse educator, so they were like, 'Actor? What are you talking about?' They were thrown by that."

And though her family questioned her dream occupation, they "never devalued" her decision and supported her.

She continued: "But at the same time they never devalued it. They let me follow my path, which was very self-motivating."

And Nicole has insisted she will give her daughters Faith, six, and Sunday, nine - who she has with her husband Keith Urban - as well as 22-year-old Connor and Isabella Cruise, 24, - who she has from her previous relationship with Tom Cruise - and the same encouragement with their future and allow them to "be what they want".

She said: "I want to see them be what they want, what they're passionate about".

Meanwhile, Nicole believes there is a "big change" happening in the entertainment industry, following the sexual harassment and assault accusations made against film moguls including Harvey Weinstein, and she thinks it is "crazy" how unbalanced the business is.

She explained: "There's big change happening right now and we can feel it. Hopefully the people that are following us will be the recipients of that change. But it's still only in the beginning process of it happening. In terms of our industry and women, statistically it's still crazy how it's not balanced at all.

"As much as we say it's for our daughters, everyone prospers when there's equality. We take care of each other."