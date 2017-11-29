Kelly Clarkson's daughter receives Wonder Woman from Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot has sent Kelly Clarkson's daughter a bundle of Wonder Woman gifts.

The 32-year-old actress - who portrays Princess Diana of the Amazons in the DC Comic franchise 'Wonder Woman' and 'Justice League' - surprised the 'Because of You' hitmaker's three-year-old child, River Rose, with the ultimate set of presents, which included two Wonder Woman figurines, and a signed autograph.

And in the note to the youngster Gal hailed the 35-year-old singer - who also has 19-month-old son Remington with her partner Brandon Blackstock - as a "true" superhero.

The letter read: "Dearest River Rose, I wish you all the best. Your mom is the true Wonder Woman."

Kelly shared the news on social media, as she posted a photograph of her with River Rose holding her dolls, while she held the letter.

She tweeted: "THANK YOU SO MUCH @gal_gadot for the awesome presents for River!! She LOVES them! You've made a little girl very happy #galgadotforthewin (sic)."

This news comes shortly after Kelly revealed her brood is a "loves" the action film and she praised Gal for her portrayal of a "bold, female figure" in the production, which she thinks is encouraging for her daughter to see in a movie and aspire to, even though she thinks she will be "judged" for letting her brood watch the movie certified as 12 A.

Speaking previously, Kelly said: "The story of Belle [and] the Beast is a little scary. She was in a dungeon, trapped, and they fell in love. Aurora, she just slept it out! But [my daughter] loves 'Wonder Woman'. She's three. I probably shouldn't show it to her. I know I'm being judged, [but] all the grown-up stuff goes over her head. It's nice to have this bold, female figure for your girl.

"Once she saw the little girl in 'Wonder Woman' defend herself and all that she loved, she started acting it out, and I couldn't have been more proud. You're a little proud because you're like, 'Aw, you're cute in the Belle dress.' But you're more proud when she's like [fighting evil]."