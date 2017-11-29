Gal Gadot gets emotional with fans

Gal Gadot gets "really emotional and excited" by her young fans.

The 32-year-old actress - who has daughters Alma, five, and Maya, eight months, with her husband Yaron Versano - is proud of how much her movie 'Wonder Woman' has touched a broad spectrum of people but she also finds it "overwhelming" to think about how big the film became.

She said of the fandom: "I get really emotional and excited when it's little kids. To them, I'm not Gal. To them, I'm Diana. I'm Wonder Woman.

"It's funny how this movie was so broad, touched different people, different ages, different cultures.

"I got photos from people that I work with or friends that their grandparents went to see it with their wheelchair and everything. It's been really overwhelming."

But Gal - who plays the titular character and her alter ego, Diana Prince, in the DC comics franchise - admitted the success and scale of the movie hasn't truly sunk in for her yet as it's too soon.

Speaking to Kumail Nanjiani for Variety's Actors on Actors series, she said: "Right now, in the eye of the storm, I enjoy it and I appreciate the amazing feedback.

"But I think that it's going to take me time to really digest and realize what's happening."

And Gal hopes the success of 'Wonder Woman' will lead to more female-driven movies being commissioned.

She said: "Having two girls, I can only hope that this is not just a trend. Now, because we did well at the box office, I hope that there's going to be more female-led stories that everyone can enjoy because at the end of the day, I enjoyed so many male-led stories. We're talking about representation, so on Earth there's 50-50 men and women, and it should be the same on film, on TV, on everywhere."