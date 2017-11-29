Kim Kardashian West's make-up bribes for North

Kim Kardashian West "bribes" her daughter with make-up.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's eldest child, four-year-old North, loves to play with her cosmetics so on the days when she's reluctant to go to school, the 37-year-old beauty promises the youngster she can wear lipgloss and shimmer - but fakes applying the products while the little girl remains oblivious.

Kim said: "She's such a girlie girl. She loves all of my products. She loves the glosses. She's just, she loves make-up.

"Sometimes I have to bribe her to go to school and be like, 'Do you want to put on some make-up?' and she'll say, 'OK'.

"I'll put on fake make-up, and she won't know because she's not looking in the mirror, but she thinks it's all on her face, and we'll be driving to school, and she'll say, 'Mom, do I still have it on?' And I'm like, 'Yes, you sure do.' "

Kim and her husband Kanye West - who also have 23-month-old son Saint together - are expecting another daughter via surrogate and the pair are very "excited" about adding to their family.

Refusing to be drawn on speculation her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant, Kim told Us Weekly magazine: "I can only comment on my growing family, which is just the West family. I'm really excited to welcome a new baby into the family, and I think it'll be such a fun time. It's always exciting!"

Meanwhile, Kim is currently sporting blonde hair and though she loves her lighter locks, she's planning to return to her darker hue very soon because her current look is "very high-maintenance".

She said of her blonde hair: "You know, it's very fun. It's definitely different. I have been blonde a while. I'm not going to stay blonde too much longer.

"It's very high-maintenance. I'm literally toning it right now.