Sophia Bush hails Ryan Reynolds as one of 'Hollywood's good men'

Sophia Bush says Ryan Reynolds is one of the "good men in Hollywood".

The 35-year-old actress shared her first-ever on-screen kiss with Ryan in the 2002 romantic comedy movie 'Van Wilder', and Sophia has nothing but fond memories of her experience of working with the Canadian star.

She shared: "That was my first job.

"Truly I just remember Ryan Reynolds being the most professional and kind and courteous man. You want to talk about good men in Hollywood - aces all around. Such a good human being."

Ryan even offered his inexperienced co-star some tips to help her succeed in the movie business.

And looking back on the experience, Sophia feels grateful towards Ryan.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "To walk in as an actor and have your first on-screen kiss with somebody, and not know what's going on ... I said something about it being my first day and he was like, 'Here's a few things you need to know,' and gave me just little technical tips that were so helpful, [which] put me completely at ease. And yeah, he's just the best."

Since they starred together in the movie, Ryan has emerged as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.

And Sophia is delighted to see the success he's enjoyed in his career, while she's also pleased to see him happily married to actress Blake Lively, with whom he has daughters James, two, and 13-month-old Ines.

She said: "Over all the years that I've seen him and I've watched his career, he'll be like, 'I just saw you on this and you were great.'