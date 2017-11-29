Rebel Wilson doesn't think she's beautiful

Rebel Wilson doesn't consider herself to be beautiful.

The 37-year-old actress has admitted she thinks her 'Pitch Perfect 3' co-stars, who include the likes of Brittany Snow, Ruby Rose, Hailee Steinfeld and Anna Kendrick, are "gorgeous" - but she doesn't put herself in the same category.

The Australian star said: "Everyone is so different looking and I think that's great but I think all the girls, I'll take myself out, they're so beautiful and they're all so gorgeous."

But Rebel revealed she loves working with the glamorous girls, because she also finds them to be immensely fun and kind people.

She told Yahoo Be: "They all have a light that shines through and I think that's why we have so much fun working together, because they're beautiful inside and out."

Meanwhile, Rebel has previously claimed that being curvier than the typical Hollywood star has actually helped her career.

To prove her point, Rebel recalled a story about writing her first play, when she cast a heavier actress alongside her who was eliciting more laughter from the audience than she was.

She shared: "I was like: 'Oh. That girl's getting a lot of laughs, a lot easier than me. What is it?' Because I don't think there's much difference in talent.

"And I remember distinctly thinking: 'I think it's because she's fatter.' And then, I don't know if it was mega-conscious, but I thought: 'How can I get more laughs? Maybe if I was a bit fatter ...' And then suddenly I was fatter, and doing comedy."

Rebel also admitted to being in two minds about whether to lose weight.