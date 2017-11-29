Ari Wilkenfeld, the lawyer for Lauer's accuser, praised NBC for acting "quickly and responsibly" in response to the morning host's "egregious acts of sexual harassment and misconduct."

Lack, in his memo, said, "We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization — and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."

There were reports that, before the firing, some media organizations were looking into Lauer's behaviour. He is married with three children.

Guthrie appeared to fight back tears as she called Lauer her friend who is beloved by many at NBC, and said she was "heartbroken for my colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell."

"We are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have faced these past few weeks," she said. "How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly? I don't know the answer to that. But I do know that this reckoning that so many organizations have been going through is important, it's long overdue and it must result in workplaces where all women, all people, feel safe and respected."

Two hours later, NBC's Megyn Kelly noted the anguish on the faces of her colleagues but said, "What we don't see is the pain on the faces of those who found the courage to come forward, and it is still a terrifying thing to do."

Kelly, who has written about being sexually harassed by former boss Roger Ailes at Fox News Channel, has covered the issue aggressively on "Today."

On Twitter on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said "Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for 'inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace.' But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News."

Associated Press writer Patrick Mairs in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

By David Bauder, The Associated Press