Pamela Anderson sends Kim Kardashian West a faux fur coat

Pamela Anderson has sent Kim Kardashian West a faux fur coat.

The former 'Baywatch' star - who is an animal activist and vegan - is determined to persuade the 36-year-old reality TV beauty to ditch animal skins once and for all next year and, in a bid to kick-start her cruelty-free way of life, has given her a a coral eco-fur jacket that she custom-designed especially for her with Russian manufacturer Only Me.

She accompanied the gift with a letter in which she wished Kim and her family a happy festive season before she advised her that her fans would "admire" her more if she dropped fur from her wardrobe.

The letter said: "Happy holidays from France!

"In the spirit of the season, please accept this coral hip-length faux-mink coat, made especially for you by my partners at Only Me Eco Fur in Russia. As we all ponder New Year's resolutions, won't you consider making a meaningful one to stop wearing fur? You'd be setting a trendy, compassionate example...

"...Also this fall, Gucci announced that it would stop using real fur because it's "out-dated"--joining Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, BCBG Max Azria, Calvin Klein, and other stylish brands that have shed fur.

"Kim, I know your young fans would admire you and your brand even more if you dropped fur. I hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday!"

This isn't the first time the 50-year-old actress has penned the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star a letter as she wrote to her in September urging her to omit animal skin, including leather, fur, feathers and suede, from her wardrobe and to show more compassion to the creatures being slaughtered for fashion - but she ignored her.

She said at the time: "Girl to girl, I think Kim has a great heart and I know she's a great influencer ... I wrote Kim Kardashian a letter and I spoke to her at fashion week. No response yet. I talk to Melania [Trump], many people that are in the public eye, to dress more compassionately because you're a role model."

Pamela has worked closely with the animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) for many years and, during that time, has agreed to strip off and flash the flesh for some eye-catching campaigns.