Lady Gaga pays tribute to late aunt after Grammy nominations

Lady Gaga has paid tribute to her late aunt following her Grammy nominations.

The 31-year-old pop superstar saw her most recent record 'Joanne' nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album category and her song 'Million Reasons' - taken from her fifth studio LP - named in the Best Pop Solo Performance list.

Gaga's album was named after and inspired by her aunt who passed away at the age of just 19 after from autoimmune disease lupus.

Gaga - whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - suffers from fibromyalgia syndrome and was tested borderline positive for the disease that claimed her aunt's life.

Now, Gaga has taken to both Twitter and Instagram to pay tribute to her relative for inspiring her nominated music.

On Twitter, she wrote: "I never knew her and she never knew me. But my knowledge of her strength in my ancestry through her struggle with #Lupus got me through a lot of pain ... Today she got nominated for a Grammy. Thanks #Joanne. We love you. #ladygaga #monster#monsters #littlemonster (sic)"

Gaga - who is to star in the remake of 'A Star is Born' - also took to Instagram saying she is "humbled & grateful" for her nominations.

She wrote: "I'm humbled & grateful that my album 'Joanne' was nominated and also my song 'Million Reasons'.

"Thank u so much Monsters and Grammy Voters for believing in this music and me.

"I love u so much. This is a day to truly celebrate lots of hard work, perseverance & gratitude through music. (sic)"