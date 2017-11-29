James Franco finds heart in cult hit 'The Room'

Franco directs, co-produces and delivers a spot-on performance as Wiseau in the film, which opens Friday in Toronto and Dec. 8 across Canada.

In the film, the ever-confident and impulsive Wiseau takes Sestero (played by Franco's brother, Dave) under his wing as the two move to Los Angeles and make "The Room."

Wiseau, who claims to be from New Orleans but speaks with an Eastern European-sounding accent, lacks any sense of self-awareness and becomes a tyrant on set.

At the film's premiere, he's dismayed when the audience howls at what he intended to be serious dramatic scenes. But he gets the last laugh when the movie goes on to become a cult hit.

Co-stars include Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Ari Graynor and Zac Efron. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber wrote the script.

"'The Room' is bad," said Franco. "But there are thousands upon thousands of bad movies that we just never watch again. We're still watching this movie 14 years later. So that says something about it.

"There's something else going on in that movie, and what I truly believe and what I personally love ... about the story is that Tommy put his whole heart and soul into 'The Room,'" continued the prolific star, whose other projects include "Freaks and Geeks," "Pineapple Express" and "Spring Breakers."

"It's very personal, if you read between the lines, and he's trying to express how he feels hurt and betrayed by the world. He's just this great guy, this great artist, that's trying to connect with others, and he's just been failed every time by people."

So, has Franco ever had a dud like "The Room"?

"Not in this sense," he said with a laugh.

"The movies that I've done that have been criticized or people said are bad, people are just like, 'Yeah, that's bad, I don't want to watch it.'

"Although I went on 'General Hospital' as an experiment and that kind of got a reaction."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press