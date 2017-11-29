Zendaya praises 'sisterhood' for speaking out about sexual harassment

Zendaya has praised the women who have come forward in Hollywood to talk about sexual misconduct they have experienced.

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star has thanked the brave people who have opened up this as she feels they are making it safer for young women like her in the future.

She said: "The bravery of the women who came forward is a huge step toward making sure it's safer for me and other young women who are just coming up. I'm at that prime age right now. Twenty-one. Starting off. That's when people take advantage and abuse their power and do terrible s**t. I think it's definitely a sisterhood."

And the 21-year-old actress feels it is important to be a good role model for young people.

She explained "I've had the luxury of watching people do this before me, and I realize that [being a role model] is actually a huge part of the job. You sign up for that. You're being watched. You can choose to accept that and appreciate it, or you can choose not to. That's 100 percent your choice. I choose to acknowledge it.

"When parents or young people come up to me, the first thing they say is not 'Oh, I love that show you did.' It's, 'Hey, thank you for saying this' or 'My daughter really needed to see that'. That stuff is much more of a compliment."

And Zendaya doesn't like to look to her Hollywood career as a measure of success but instead wants to be remembered for the "active change" she has made.

She told the January issue of InStyle magazine: "It's weird to be like, 'Hmm, how successful am I?' I just try to live, and, you know, s**t happens. I've said it a million times, but I'd rather be known for the active change I've made than for what my name stands for."