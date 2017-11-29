Producer for Vancouver-shot TV shows fired amid allegations

An executive producer for several Vancouver-shot superhero shows has been fired following allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Warner Bros. Television Group says it has terminated Andrew Kreisberg's employment, effective immediately, after a "thorough investigation."

Kreisberg had been suspended from his work on "Arrow," "Supergirl," "The Flash" and "Legends of Tomorrow" amid accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching from 19 former and current employees.

The accusations were first reported by Variety, which did not identify the 15 women and four men who said they feared retaliation if they went public.

Kreisberg told Variety that although he made comments on women's appearances and clothes in his capacity as an executive producer "they were not sexualized."

Warner Bros. says writer-producer Greg Berlanti will now assume additional responsibilities on both "The Flash" and "Supergirl." On "The Flash," he will work closely with executive producer Todd Helbing. For "Supergirl," he will team with executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller.

"We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions," Warner Bros. said Wednesday in a statement.

"We encouraged and supported this investigation, we believe and support the individuals who came forward, and we agree with the studio's decision," added Berlanti Productions, which is also behind the aforementioned shows.

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of all our colleagues — coworkers, crew and staff alike."

By The Canadian Press