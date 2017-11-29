Chrissy Teigen's lost her bra

Chrissy Teigen has urged her followers to help her locate her misplaced pregnancy bra.

The 31-year-old model - who has 19-month-old daughter Luna with her husband John Legend, with whom she is currently expecting her second child - has been on a search for her lost "mom bra" after she managed to leave it on a plane flying into Washington DC.

Taking to Twitter to rally support for her mission to locate the missing item, she wrote: "If you are flying out of DC on virgin today, check under your seat for a very large mom bra. It's like a talk show giveaway! (sic)"

Fans quickly came to her aid, with one male informing her he was boarding a flight which could be the same plane she had been on.

He wrote: "Me: literally on a virgin flight leaving DC right now feeling a sense of relevance never before felt by man (sic)"

She replied: "Check 4d and 4f (sic)"

And despite being desperate to find the bra, she couldn't help but poke fun at her own misfortune.

When one fan replied to joke that the passenger should in fact check seat "34D" in reference to bra sizing, Chrissy fired back: "Yes seat 34DD."

It comes after the 'Lip Sync Battle' star has found her stomach is growing at an alarming rate, and has asked her followers for advice on whether or not it's "normal" to have a larger bump the second time around.

Chrissy asked: "Can someone just be honest with me and tell me if it's normal to get bigger, faster with second baby? because I am getting big, fast, and everyone's go-to is 'It's that second baby!' but they're lying. I know it. I can handle the truth just tell me. It's not normal is it (sic)"