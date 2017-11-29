Meghan Markle's Suits exit plan

Meghan Markle's exit from 'Suits' had been planned for a year.

The 36-year-old actress recently quit the USA Network legal drama - where she had played the role of Rachel Zane since 2011 - after announcing her engagement to flame-haired royal Prince Harry, but the show's creator Aaron Korsh has now revealed the writers had planned on removing her character from the show since the moment they heard about the couple's relationship.

Speaking on UK radio station BBC Radio 4, Aaron said: "I knew from a year ago that this relationship was burgeoning. And I had a decision to make because I didn't want to intrude and ask her, 'Hey what's going on and what are you going to do?' So collectively with the writers, we decided to take a gamble that these two people were in love and it was going to work out.

"What we decided to do was say, 'Look, I would rather have good things happen to Meghan in her life,' which would likely mean her leaving the show. So let's plan on that and it's much easier to undo that, if it came to it, than to just plan on her staying forever and then finding out she's going to go."

Meghan's departure from the show was confirmed by USA Network in a statement released earlier this week, in which they congratulated her on her upcoming nuptials.

The statement read: "From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement.

"Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to 'Suits', and we wish her the very best."

The brunette beauty has quit her job as an actress to relocate to the UK permanently and carry out royal duties alongside the 33-year-old royal, whom she is set to wed in May next year after he popped the question earlier this month following 16 months of dating.