Jay-Z: Therapy helped me grow

Jay-Z has admitted attending therapy has helped him "grow".

The 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker has revealed he previously went to speak to a professional about his mental health, and admits that the experience has helped him become "aware" of other people's emotions.

He said: "I grew so much from the experience. But I think the most important thing I got is that everything is connected. Every emotion is connected and it comes from somewhere. And just being aware of it. Being aware of it in everyday life puts you at such a ... you're at such an advantage.

"You know, you realise that if someone's racist toward you, it ain't about you. It's about their upbringing and what happened to them, and how that led them to this point. You know, most bullies bully. It just happen. Oh, you got bullied as a kid so you trying to bully me. I understand. And once I understand that, instead of reacting to that with anger, I can provide a softer landing and maybe, 'Aw, man, is you OK?'"

And the 47-year-old rapper - who has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and five-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with his wife BeyoncÃ© - also admits therapy has helped him rationalise with young people who may lash out because they are "hurting".

Speaking to the New York Times' T magazine, he added: "I was just saying there was a lot of fights in our neighbourhood that started with 'What you looking at? Why you looking at me? You looking at me?' And then you realise: 'Oh, you think I see you. You're in this space where you're hurting, and you think I see you, so you don't want me to look at you. And you don't want me to see you.'

"You don't want me to see your pain. You don't ... So you put on this shell of this tough person that's really willing to fight me and possibly kill me 'cause I looked at you. You know what I'm saying, like, so ... Knowing that and understanding that changes life completely."