Aaron Carter leaves rehab

Aaron Carter has reportedly left rehab after two months of treatment.

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker checked into a treatment facility in September to "improve his health and work on his overall wellness," and according to E! News, the star was able to leave the centre after completing a two month program.

Aaron, 29, temporarily left the facility in early October to address "several legal and personal matters," which were not discussed in public any further.

However, the singer returned to complete his treatment program later that same month.

Speaking about his re-admission into the rehab centre, his publicist Steve Honig revealed that after taking care of his personal life, he was keen to complete his treatment.

He said in a statement: "Aaron has taken care of the legal and financial matters that required his attention and returned to the wellness facility to complete his program."

Representatives for the 'I'm All About You' singer revealed on September 22 the star had checked into rehab, and insisted he was working on "coming back stronger than ever before".

They said in a statement "Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before."

Aaron's decision to enter rehab came after he previously admitted he was "concerned" about his "overall health."

He explained: "I'm concerned about my overall health because people tell me I look like I have AIDs or I look like I have cancer or I look like I'm dying."