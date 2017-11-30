Rosie O'Donnell's ex Michelle Rounds' death ruled as suicide

Rosie O'Donnell's ex-wife Michelle Rounds' death has been ruled as suicide.

Michelle, 46 - who tied the knot with Rosie in 2012 before splitting up two years later - was found dead at her home in September, and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office has now confirmed to Us Weekly she died from intoxication by amitriptyline, clonazepam and quetiapine.

All three are prescription medications.

Following Michelle's passing, Rosie - with whom she has daughter Dakota, four - spoke of her sadness about the "terrible tragedy".

She said: "I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, her wife and their child."

Rosie filed for divorce from Michelle in 2015 and their union was dissolved last year after they spent 15 months working out a settlement.

Last year, 'The View' star confirmed she had sole custody of Dakota, in an 'Ask Ro' Q&A on her website.

When a fan asked Rosie if she shared custody with ex-wife Michelle, she replied "I do not."

Rosie and Michelle secretly tied the knot in 2012 after moving the date forward when Michelle was diagnosed with desmoid tumors, noncancerous growths which occur in the connective tissue.

Following her death, Michelle's mother said in a statement: "If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out."