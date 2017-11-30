Selena Gomez proud of strong women in music

Selena Gomez is proud of how honest female musicians have become.

The 'Bad Liar' singer thinks there have been big changes in the music industry this year and she thinks it's great women have been using their power to speak out about the struggles and challenges they face.

Speaking to Billboard - who have named her their Woman of the Year - she said: "A positive thing and change in the music industry has been the women. I think the women have really defined their voices and I feel most comfortable because I see all the women I look up to feeling comfortable enough to talk about the struggles or things that they've gone through."

And Selena herself hopes she can make a "positive impact" by being honest about her health problems, which have seen her undergo a kidney transplant earlier this year in her battle against lupus.

She added: "I think one of the experiences I've had myself, I've experienced a lot with my health, and being able to talk about that confidently... I feel like I can make a positive impact by sharing my story."

And the 25-year-old star couldn't be more "honoured" to be a part of the music industry right now.

She concluded: "I think it's an important time where people can say what they feel and know their platforms are used for something great.

"I'm so proud and happy to be a part of the industry while it is changing in this way and I couldn't be more honoured to be a part of that."

Selena - who received an organ from her friend Francia Raisa over the summer comments - previously praised her transplant as a "beautiful thing", and believes her operation has "made her" who she is now.

She said: "I don't want people to think it's a sad thing that I went through this with Francia or with anything in my life. I think all of the stuff that I went through made me and defined everything that I am right now. It's a really beautiful thing and I have to remind myself of that. It's not a negative experience."