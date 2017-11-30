Garrison Keillor off the air after misconduct allegations

"It's just one more, wow," she said, adding that she hoped the continuous allegations against high-profile men would send a strong message to all men.

Keillor's storytelling earned him comparisons with Mark Twain and Will Rogers. His 1985 bestselling book, "Lake Wobegon Days," landed him on the cover of Time magazine.

"A Prairie Home Companion" was heard by nearly 4 million listeners a week on nearly 700 public radio stations across the U.S. the year before Keillor left as host. The inaugural show — attended by about a dozen people at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 6, 1974 — is in the Library of Congress' national registry of historic sound recordings.

On Wednesday, Keillor didn't say when the incident with the woman occurred. In his statement to AP, Keillor said it was "poetic irony to be knocked off the air by a story, having told so many of them myself.

"But I'm 75 and don't have any interest in arguing about this. And I cannot in conscience bring danger to a great organization I've worked hard for since 1969."

His separation from MPR came just days after Keillor, an avowed Democrat, wrote a syndicated column that ridiculed the idea that Minnesota Sen. Al Franken should resign over allegations of sexual harassment.

MPR said it would rename the show now hosted by Thile and end distribution of "The Writer's Almanac," Keillor's daily reading of a poem and telling of literary events. MPR also plans to end rebroadcasts of "The Best of A Prairie Home Companion" hosted by Keillor.

Keillor's "A Prairie Home Companion" aired on Saturdays, featuring tales of his fictional Minnesota hometown of Lake Wobegon "where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average."

The show featured musical acts, folksy humour, parody ads for fake products such as Powdermilk Biscuits and the centerpiece: Keillor delivering a seemingly off-the-cuff monologue, "The News From Lake Wobegon," in his rich baritone voice.

He also has been working on a Lake Wobegon screenplay and a memoir about growing up in Minnesota.

"A person could not hope for more than what I was given," Keillor said in his statement Wednesday to AP.

Keillor was scheduled to appear Wednesday evening at a theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, along with the folk duo Robin and Linda Williams, but the show was cancelled.

A couple of hours later at a Pittsfield restaurant, he told The Berkshire Eagle that it's "bewildering" that he worked on a show he loved for decades, and "somebody else can torch it in one morning."

