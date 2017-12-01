Chrissy Teigen celebrates birthday with Pan Am themed bash

Chrissy Teigen celebrated her 32nd birthday with a Pan-Am themed party.

The Sports Illustrated model - who is expecting her second child with her husband John Legend - was joined by her family and friends including Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with a celebration themed around the Pan American World Airways, which ceased operating in December 1991.

Inspired by the 60s, Chrissy and her pals dressed as cabin crew with block colour shirts, pencil skirts as well as pillbox hats.

Chrissy told the guests: "Welcome to Chrissy's Pan Am flight! We don't know where we're going, we don't know what we're doing but we don't care. Thank you all for dressing up, I felt like an a** for making you guys do this. This is a more intimate gathering than what we have at the house and stuff. You guys mean so much to us, me especially. We love you guys!"

There was even a fake terminal, which led towards a plane set that had the airline's famous red and blue lined velvet seats.

Meanwhile, John - who also has Luna, 18 months - posted a sweet tribute to his wife Chrissy in a heartfelt birthday post.

He wrote: "Happy birthday to my wonderful wife @chrissyteigen! I'm so happy you were born! You bring so much light to my life and to the lives of everyone who knows you. I love you so much! Happy Birthday!!! (sic)."

And Chrissy is now doubt thrilled to be expecting another baby as she previously revealed she would love to be "pregnant for the rest of her life".

She shared: "I feel good, I feel good, we're still trying ... I'm going for I mean hopefully in the next few years because for me I really want to just knock 'em out. That's my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life. Not for the rest of my life, but the rest of my fertile life. So we'll see."

Whilst John added: "We want more, we'll hopefully have another one in the near future. We're working on it."