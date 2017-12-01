Pink "really inspired" Kelly Clarkson to be a singer.

The 'My Life Would Suck Without You' hitmaker credits the 'What About Us' singer for helping her become "progressive with her sound" and showing people how important it is that women in the industry aren't pitted against each other.

Speaking at the Billboard Women In Music event, she said: "I'm a huge fan of hers. I just want to talk about the women who really inspired me to be a singer and to be motivated. And be progressive with my sound, and Pink is one of those people. I was so excited to perform with her because I was such a huge fan of hers since the '90s.

"It was more or less a positive situation of women coming together and not getting pitted against each other. I'm so tired. I'm so tired as a mother by watching it. Just accept the fact that there is room for everyone.

"That's my real goal ... to remind everyone that there's room for everyone. We've got to start respecting each other first and not with the beef ... There are so many women before us that work so hard for us to have these opportunities and these blessings bestowed upon us."

It comes after Kelly slammed the fact that women get pitted against each other in the industry.

She said: "People always try to gear us - especially women in the industry - against each other. I'm just not about that. I like to be sarcastic about all these dumb 'feuds' between women in the industry. It's like, 'Please do not fuel that fire any more.' They already try to do it to us enough ... The only reason I feel like anybody would be that into an argument [with a fellow singer] is because they feel like they need it to survive in longevity in this industry. That's sad."