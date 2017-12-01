Frances Bean Cobain's divorce finalised

Frances Bean Cobain is officially single after her divorce was finalized.

TMZ claims to have seen court documents filed in Los Angeles on November 30 which show a judge has declared the couple officially divorced.

But the finer details, such as spousal support, legal fees and property division are still to be agreed.

However, the 25-year-old model - daughter of Courtney Love and late Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain - is still locked in a legal battle with ex-husband Isaiah Silva, to regain ownership of her father's guitar.

This will include the Martin D-18E guitar that belonged to Kurt, which Isaiah has claimed that Frances gave him as a wedding gift.

Frances filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage, listing her father's estate as her own property separate from any joint ownership she and Isaiah, 32, had together.

She has denied the guitar - believed to be one in 300 - was a gift and has demanded for the sentimental piece of equipment to be given back to her.

She has asked her mother, Hole singer Courtney, 53, to act as a witness in the case.

After the 'Sid and Nancy' actress presents her testimony, Frances will hand over a collection of photographs and messages exchanged as evidence in the trail.

Frances' supporting documents are believed to include photographs of the rare guitar, as well as images of the shop where the item was purchased, and receipts to prove it belongs to the Cobain family.