Rosario Dawson splits from Eric Andre

Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre have reportedly ended their relationship.
The 'Sin City' star and comedian Eric have decided to go their separate ways after dating for more than a year.
A source told Us Weekly magazine: "It just ran its course. He was never something serious."
When Rosario, 38, and Eric, 34, first went public as a couple on social media on Valentine's Day (14.02.17), many fans initially believed it was a joke as Eric is known for his pranks.
The comedian and actor wrote in a now-deleted Tweet: "The undisputed most gorgeous being on the planet @rosariodawson I love u bb #HappyValentinesDay (sic)"
He later posted a photograph of them kissing, adding: "One more for @chancetherapper #proof #notaprank @rosariodawson (sic)"
Rosario responded with a Valentine's Day message to Eric which said: "#MyMainMan #Valentine."
Rosario paid a gushing tribute to Eric on Instagram in September, posting a picture of him beside her hospital bed after she had emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding on a ruptured cyst on her ovary in 2016.
She wrote: "This weekend marks a year that I had to get emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding from a ruptured cyst on my ovary. It was the first time I told @ericf***ingandre that I loved him. (And very much not the last). Thankful for his care ... Life has a way of reminding you again and again and again, though, what, and who is important."
Rosario is mother to a 15-year-old daughter she adopted in 2014.
She has previously dated DJ Mathiu Schreyer and 'Trainspotting' director Danny Boyle until they separated in March 2013.
Speaking about her split from Danny she said: "It's not like we announced our relationship, so it's not like we're going to announce our break-up. I love Danny. He's wonderful and we dated longer than people think we did."
