Kelly Clarkson's LA home burgled

Kelly Clarkson's Los Angeles house was robbed.

The 'Because of You' hitmaker had her home in the City of Angels burgled and what she finds most unsettling is that the person was in the room her children - River Rose, three, and Remington Alexander, 19 months - sleep in.

Speaking to Extra at the Billboard Women In Music event, she said: "[It's going good] other than we got robbed last night ... Yeah, it was crazy, we got here and our whole house was like bashed in, it was crazy. [They took] materialistic things we didn't care about, the guy was in our kids' room ... so it was a little weird, other than that everyone is safe and good. Other than that little hiccup everything has been really great in our lives, and we're very blessed and grateful. Even in that scenario we weren't in the house, which is a blessing."

Kelly - who has her children with her husband Brandon Blackstock - wants to be a good role model for her children and thinks it is "really crucial" to teach them the importance of self-esteem.

She said: "I said, 'You tell mommy if somebody does anything inappropriate. You stand up for yourself. Even from a young age, I think you should instill that people, your children, should always stand up for themselves or speak out when something is wrong.

"I think if we start it at that young age, and you start molding people and growing to these very elevated individuals that help elevate society. It's a really crucial time when you have children right now."