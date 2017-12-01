Chris Pratt threatens 'pervy' imposter on social media

Chris Pratt has warned his fans of a "pervy dude" impersonating him on social media.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star said he felt "terrified" and "sick", as he alerted his followers of an imposter who was posing as him in an attempt to get personal details from his female fans.

Chris shared a screen grab of an unverified Facebook account set up in his name, admitted he would like to punch the imposter.

He wrote on Instagram: "PERVY DUDE ALERT!!! (Not a joke) It's confirmed: somebody is trying to pretend to be me on Facebook (and maybe other social media platforms) apparently hitting on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers and who knows what else ... My message to any fans who are contacted by someone claiming to be Chris Pratt: Look for the BLUE "VERIFIED" CHECKMARK next to the name. If there is no checkmark by my name that person is an imposter. I'm sorry. (sic)"

He added: "Tell your siblings. Educate our young ones. It's probably mostly kids who would fall for this. Makes me sick.

"It terrifies me to think someone could be hurt, their feelings or much worse, by this imposter/potential predator. I've had many, many people tell me about this. It's not an isolated incident. If anyone is in contact with this person block them immediately. (sic)"

Pratt, 38, also threatened the imposter and admitted he would like to punch them.

The Hollywood action man wrote: "If I find out who it is I'll have their account shut down and seriously would like to punch them right in the GD mouth. You hear that imposter!? Stop."

He added: "If it's you doing it, I'm warning you. Stop right now or you will@be very unhappy with the outcome. Go find Jesus. (sic)"

The 'Jurassic World' star is thought to be single after splitting from wife of eight years Anna Faris, 40, in August. They have a five-year-old son together.