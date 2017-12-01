Someday he'll join them: Poets Society head gets tombstone

Topped with a dancing skeleton and a quill, it will merge traditional and modern styles, Latin and Hebrew letters, Greek Muses and a biblical quote from St. Paul.

A late addition to the design is Skold's beloved "Poemobile," a van that carried him on his adventures before being destroyed in a rollover crash. The front of the tombstone will feature an image of a healthy Poemobile, while the back shows the overturned vehicle.

"It's a fun project. And there's a lot of inside jokes in there. So yeah, we'll see how it goes," said Updike, who created the tombstone for his late father's memorial in Plowville, Pennsylvania.

Skold's goal was to visit 500 gravesites. He far surpassed that by visiting 627 gravesites, and he has identified more than 100 additional poet graves. But those will have to wait.

Right now, he's settling down to focus on his research and a book of original poetry once he's in his new home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, where he'll be closer to his family.

As for the tombstone, it will be carved on a piece of slate rescued from a pool table. Skold said it's appropriate that it's being carved in New England, where many tombstones are carved from slate.

He hopes there's an appreciation for some of the dark humour.

For example, the bottom of the tombstone that'll be covered with dirt will carry these words: "This here rock's a talking stone just like Walt, who's turned to bone."

By David Sharp, The Associated Press