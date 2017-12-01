Gwen Stefani reveals London love at Westfield Christmas lights switch on

Gwen Stefani declared she "wouldn't be who she is without London" as she switched on Westfield London's Christmas lights on Thursday night (11.30.17).

The 48-year-old pop star - who has sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and three-year-old Apollo with British ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - made a rare appearance in the UK, where she hasn't performed in a decade, at the intimate event at the shopping mall.

The former No Doubt frontwoman - who put on a leggy display in over the knee boots and a starry cape - shared what she most loves about the UK's capital city whilst on stage, including its musical talent in the form of bands Madness and The Specials.

Speaking to the audience before singing 'Jingle Bells' and 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas' from her festive album of the same name of the latter song, she said: "I wouldn't be who I am without London. It has all of the music that defined me as a human being, Madness, The Selector, The Specials. So I am so thankful to you and to this town."

Asked by host Fearne Cotton what her favorite thing about London is, she said: "Obviously Westfield is number one! Probably the music, I love this town. I love Christmas and you guys go big at Christmas. I am here to celebrate my new record, which I am so so excited about."

The 'What You Waiting For' hitmaker shared how getting to record a Christmas album was like being in a "snowglobe".

She said: "It was like being in a snowglobe the whole time. I just had this little place to have fun and make music. Over the years, anyone who has listen to my music, I am just so grateful to be here and sharing my story through music has been incredible, but to make memories of Christmas through writing music..."

On the Yule Tide LP, Gwen duets with boyfriend Blake Shelton - who was recently crowned People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

At Westfield, Gwen also performed her biggest hits 'Hollaback Girl' and 'Sweet Escape' in the UK for the first time in 10 years, on the request of the lively crowd.