Julia Stiles carries son Strummer in a 'front pack'

Julia Stiles is using a "front pack" to carry round her baby son.

The 'Jason Bourne' star has unveiled an adorable photo of one-month-old Strummer on her Instagram account showing how the tot is fitting into her life.

Julia, 36, and her husband Preston J. Cook announced last week that they had welcomed son Strummer Newcomb Cook into the world in October and she is using a special papoose to carry her child around.

Julia captioned the snap: "I haven't worn a back pack since middle school. ? Now I have a front pack. (sic)"

The '10 Things I Hate About You' star previously shared a picture of Strummer's tiny hand when she announced his birth on social media, writing: "Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. "Hello, World!" (sic)"

Julia and Preston announced the star's pregnancy earlier this year.

The pair met in 2015 on the set of 'Go With Me', where Preston was working as a cameraman.

Revealing their romance in July of that year, when asked what the best kiss of her life was, Julia admitted: "It might have happened this morning. I am dating a camera assistant I met at work called Preston."