Ed Sheeran's 'strange' cats sit like humans

Ed Sheeran's "strange" cats sit on the sofa like humans.

The 'Perfect' hitmaker has admitted his two kitties have developed a weird trait since he and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn brought them into their home as they've started perching their fluffy bottoms on the cushions with their legs stretched out.

Speaking on the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show', he said: "I've been with my girlfriend almost three years. We went to high school together. She's really cool, we live together, we have cats. We've just got a Christmas tree and put that up.

"We've got two cats but they're both really, really, really strange creatures. They do have ribs but they sit up like humans with their legs stretched out. They should have their own Instagram account. They're called Calippo and Dorito."

And the 26-year-old singer has had plenty of time over the past few months to admire his cats' favourite sleeping position as he was house-bound for a month in September after he fell off his bike and broke his wrist, elbow and ribs.

He explained: "I had two days off, I'd just shot the 'Perfect' video, which I was skiing in - and I can't ski, so if anything, if there's a time you're going to break your arm, I'd assume it would be then - and I went home and spent two days at my girlfriend's parents' house and we both got our bicycles and we cycled to the pub.

"I was going down a hill, I braked, fell off and hit both my arms but was then like: 'It's my only day off, I'm going to the pub.' So I cycled to the pub, drunk with all my mates, cycled home and then the next morning I was in so much pain that I drove myself to the hospital and then they said: 'You can't drive back.'

"Once the elbow got movement it was alright but I couldn't cut my own food, wash or open doors, I was really dependent on Cherry for the whole thing for a month."

Despite the extent of his injuries, the flame-haired hunk is back to normal now and has just released a remix of his song 'Perfect' with Beyonce.

He said of the collaboration: "It's exciting. The song came out so long ago and I was like: 'I want to relaunch it in a different way.'