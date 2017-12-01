Mark Hamill: Life isn't easy without Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill has admitted his life "has not been easy" in the wake of Carrie Fisher's passing.

The iconic actress passed away almost exactly one year ago on December 27 2016 at the age of 60, and her 'Star Wars' co-star Mark - who plays Luke Skywalker alongside Carrie's Leia Organa in the popular sci-fi franchise - has admitted things have been particularly tough since her death.

He said: "I'm selfishly mad that she's not here to make me laugh. But I'm also grateful for all that she was able to give us while she was here. It has not been easy."

Mark, 66, spoke to People magazine as part of their special on the upcoming eighth instalment of the franchise 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', which marks Carrie's final outing as the Resistance general in scenes filmed prior to her passing.

In their article, the publication also spoke to franchise newcomer John Boyega - who plays Finn - who joked that he failed his diet because Carrie had told him to "take some chocolate bars" from her stash in the fridge.

He said: "I was on a strict diet during 'Episode VIII', and she was like, 'Kid, get into that fridge and take some chocolate bars. I have many there.' And I did. I failed my diet because Carrie Fisher told me to. And it [felt] great."

And the movie's director Rian Johnson has admitted that Carrie's performance in the movie is "very powerful", as no-one on set was aware it was the last time they would work with the star.

He said: "She was constantly pitching one-liners. I would sit down with her for an hour and come back with like, 300 crazy wordplay puns written in my notebook. Then on set, she really gave a beautiful, complete performance.

"It's very obvious we didn't know this was going to be the last time we'd see Leia in these movies. That said, I find it very powerful when I see her in this film."