Dundas’ Madi Gallant en pointe once again for 'The Nutcracker'

Madi Gallant is set once again to showcase her considerable talent in the holiday production of The Nutcracker.

Madi, 13, is performing four roles — a military girl, a unicorn and two courtiers — during the long-running show presented by Canada’s National Ballet School and The National Ballet of Canada. The 22nd version of the seasonal classic takes place at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto from Dec. 9 to Dec. 31. This is the second time that Madi has had roles.

“I enjoyed the performances last year,” she said. “I liked the big audiences, and you could tell everyone is watching and your parents are very proud.”

Following in the footsteps of her older sister, Madi started dancing at the age of five at Dancemakerz in Waterdown. She donned her dance shoes for everything from jazz and tap to ballet and acro. Four years ago, she decided to focus her energy strictly on honing her ballet talents.

In 2014, Madi auditioned and was accepted into the national ballet school’s four-week summer program. She has subsequently been accepted into the school’s full-time program for the past two years.

“I hoped I would be coming back (in 2017), but I was really scared,” Madi said. “I am really happy and glad to be spending another year with my friends and doing ballet there.”

A former student at St. Augustine School, Madi moved to Toronto in 2016 and lives in residence. She has been rehearsing for The Nutcracker twice a week and on Saturdays — for a total of six hours — since October.

However, rather than deter her from her dream of becoming a professional ballerina, the arduous schedule and being away from home has solidified Madi’s goals.

“I think last year, because it was my first year, I got homesick; but this year, that’s all gone and I know this is definitely what I want to do,” she said.

The Nutcracker tells the story of a quarrelsome brother and sister, and their stable boy friend. With their nurse and an eccentric neighbour, the children travel from winter to spring and from childhood to adolescence.