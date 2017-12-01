Selena Gomez: No-one cares about my love life

Selena Gomez doesn't believe anybody "actually cares" about her romance with Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old musician has recently rekindled her romance with the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker after having previously been in a tumultuous on/off relationship with him from 2010 to 2015, and although the new relationship has garnered a lot of interest, Selena doesn't think anyone is actually interested in her love life.

Speaking to Billboard after she was named their Woman of the Year for 2017, she said: "I mean I don't think anybody truly, actually cares. I think for me what's been great is that I've been able to live the life that I've wanted for myself. And that doesn't always look the way people maybe think it should look, but it's not really my concern anymore."

Previously, during her cover interview for the company's magazine, Selena - who recently ended her relationship with fellow singer The Weeknd - admitted she had decided to let 23-year-old Justin back into her life as she had never stopped "caring" for the star.

She said: "I'm 25. I'm not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away."

It comes as the 'Fetish' singer's family are said to be "still getting comfortable" with their rekindled romance.

Selena was reportedly considering bringing Justin home to Texas for Thanksgiving last month, but the pair decided it was best for them to spend the holiday season with their own families.

A source said: "They both spent Thanksgiving with their families. Justin went to Canada and Selena was in Texas. They are still doing really well together, but they agreed it was best for them to be with their families for the holiday.

"Selena felt it was too soon for Justin to come to Texas with her. Her family is still getting comfortable with the idea of them back together."