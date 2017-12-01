Cardi B to spend $1 million on wedding

Cardi B is planning on splashing out over $1 million on her wedding.

The 25-year-old hip hop star got engaged to rapper Offset in October, and they aren't looking to cut any corners when it comes to hosting the finest bash money can buy, as they've slapped the whopping total on their budget.

Speaking about her big day, she said: "We're going to spend over a million."

When asked who would be footing the hefty bill, Cardi explained that whilst Offset has "more money" than she does, she doesn't find it "fair" to make him pay for everything, especially when she thinks her expenses will far outweigh his.

She added to UK radio station BBC Radio One: "I don't think that will be fair [to let Offset pay]. I don't like putting all that responsibility on my man. No, it's a partnership. And I feel like my expenses is going to be more expensive than his. I feel like my wedding dress itself is going to be at least $50,000 ... it's got to be extravagant. You only get married once!"

It comes after the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker previously revealed she wants her bridesmaids to wear suits at the nuptials, whilst everyone else will follow a red colour scheme.

She said: "The world is not ready for it. Everybody got to be wearing red. And my bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what's good."

Offset - real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus - splashed out $550,000 on Cardi's custom engagement ring when he popped the question earlier this year.

The lavish band features an eight-carat diamond surrounded by two half-carat pear diamonds and two carats worth of other pink and white stones from Pristine Jewelers in New York City.

He popped the question to Cardi while she was on stage at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October.