Pamela Anderson: I wasn't victim blaming

Pamela Anderson has slammed claims she was "victim blaming" when she suggested Harvey Weinstein's accusers "knew what they were getting into".

The 50-year-old actress and model caused controversy when she appeared on 'Today' and hinted at the idea that the women who have accused the disgraced producer of sexual harassment should have known what would happen if they went "into a hotel room alone".

And now, the 'Baywatch' star has clarified her comments, insisting that she was not blaming those who have accused Weinstein, but stands by her claims that women "must be aware" of their surroundings.

Speaking to TMZ, she said: "This is not victim blaming. [Weinstein is] a sexist pig and a bully. [But] there are a lot of self-protection courses. There is even a well known story of suffragettes learning martial arts. Women [must be] aware of certain problems and how to spot them and fight them."

Pamela defended her comments further by refusing to apologise.

She added: "It is totally hypocritical to ignore this ... [I] will not get coerced into apology."

Previously, the blonde beauty had claimed she "learned" to never put herself in situations where she could experience sexual misconduct, as she insisted it was "common knowledge" that some people in Hollywood should be avoided.

She said in the interview: "It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood are people to avoid, privately. You know what you get into if you go to a hotel room alone [with them]. I learned to somehow never put myself in those situations again and when I came to Hollywood, of course, I had a lot of offers to do private auditions and things that made absolutely no sense.

"Don't go into a hotel room alone, if someone answers the door in a bathrobe, leave, you know? ... But I know Hollywood is very seductive and people want to be famous, and sometimes you think you're going to be safe ... with [another] adult in the room. I don't know where this security comes from, but somehow I've dodged it all."