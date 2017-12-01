'Call of Duty' designer marvels at gamers

For Bates, part of the new game's success is its accessibility, with more predictable game play.

"You don't have to be always looking up in the sky, rotating around," he said. "You can usually reliably say they're going to be attacking me from the front or this direction. I think that makes it a lot more engaging for players, that they feel like, 'Hey if I mess up, I can learn from it.'"

"You can just pick (the game) up, like people could years ago when the franchise really grew," he added.

"Call of Duty" has been around since 2003.

Bates helped create the multiplayer framework in the game, from loadout to respawning. He describes it as creating the building blocks you can play with, before handing it off to level designers who come up with the maps.

While the game is out, Bates's work is not done.

"It's a live product. And you have to keep on feeding the beast," he said.

He is monitoring how the game is being played online, with Sledgehammer adjusting as needed.

"We'll tune weapons," he explained, "If one gun is what everyone is using, we'll bring it down a little bit. We're always looking to balance. We don't want it just to become everyone using this one thing because it's the best. That's not interesting, that's not fun. We want you to have creativity in how you play."

A native of Avon Lake, Ohio, some 40 minutes outside of Cleveland, Bates was in fifth grade when he saw his cousins playing "Halo: Combat Evolved" on the original Xbox.

"I had no idea what an Xbox was or what 'Halo' was. And I just knew that I wanted to do whatever that thing was."

An advanced student, he took his first video game course at a community college while still in high school. He earned a degree in computer science and arts with a minor in human computer interaction at Carnegie Mellon University, where he served as president of the university's Game Creation Society.

He worked on "The Sims 4" at Maxis and "Halo 5: Guardians" at 343 Industries before moving to Sledgehammer, located in the San Francisco Bay area, some 20 months ago.

