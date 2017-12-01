Animators lose work due to Louis C.K.'s sexual misconduct

Even at that point, he remembers people saying they didn't want to work on a show starring Louis C.K. if he really did the things he was accused of. Giglio was among them. "I was fine from walking away from the project, if the allegations were true," he says.

The next day, the comedian released a statement confirming that his accusers' stories were accurate. Giglio says everyone just left work early, disgusted. They were told to come back into work on Monday as if it were a normal work day, but they all knew it wasn't.

Later that night, the staff received an email that said production on the show had been halted indefinitely.

"They paid us out for the rest of the week, but that was it," Giglio says. "We didn't have any severance or anything."

Giglio has managed to find a new project, and he says he knows that makes him lucky. "As far as the rest of my staff goes, very few have been able to find employment," he says. "Most of them are still looking."

In an open letter to Louis C.K. written on the side of a cardboard box he used to pack up his office, Giglio underlined just how many people were affected by the comedian's behaviour.

"So many of us are frantically looking for a new project to jump on," he wrote. "Myself included as my wife stays home with our three-year-old daughter and I want to always make sure they are taken care of."

But while he wanted Louis C.K. to think about the far-reaching consequences of his behaviour, in his letter he stressed that the job loss was worth it if it meant holding C.K. accountable.

"All of the stress and frustration that I find myself in now is nothing compared to the pain and distress you have caused those women," the letter goes on to say. "I will happily walk away from this project and any other project to fully support anyone that needs to come forward about sexual abuse or harassment."

Giglio says the response to his open letter has been positive. He even heard from Rebecca Corry, one of Louis C.K.'s accusers, who told the New York Times that she didn't report the comedian's request to masturbate in front of her when he appeared on a TV show she worked on because she "had no interest in being the person who shut down a production."

In a letter she sent Giglio, Corry "was apologizing for me losing my job," he says. "That was the whole point of my letter: no, you don't need to apologize.

"It needs to change. We can't be blaming the whistleblower."

By Maija Kappler, The Canadian Press