Rihanna praises community after being bestowed with street name honour

Rihanna has thanked the "community" in her hometown of Bridgetown, Barbados, after officials named a street after her.

The 29-year-old singer grew up in the country's capital Bridgetown, and in honour of her chart-topping and award-winning success, the street she lived on as a child has had its name officially changed to Rihanna Drive.

It was announced back in October that the street, which was formerly known as Westbury New Road, would have its name changed in recognition of the "local superstar", but Thursday (30.11.17) marked the official opening of the renamed road.

Rihanna attended a special ceremony in Bridgetown for the occasion, and took to Instagram afterwards to share a professional snap from the event, alongside a lengthy caption in which she credited her community with making her the woman she is.

She wrote: "a day my people and I will never forget!

"all the lessons, running around barefoot, nosey neighbors, braiding hair on the step, playing in the cemetery, walking to the beach, rum shop karaoke keeping the whole street awake til 4am ("only the lonely" by Roy Orbison is playing in my head as I type this) , stealing Sammy pomegranates from his tree, begging my mother to let me walk to Jan's shop cause she had American snacks, selling plastic/glass bottles to Peter so I could buy those American snacks, getting my hair hot combed for Harvest at church, doing my homework on my front step while Miss Hyacinth yells "ya gon get belly hurt from dat cold step" across from her veranda, watching iFE walk past with her dreads dragging on the floor like a couture gown, all the times I thought Melissa came to hang out with me, turns out she was dating my next door neighbor all along, rushing to do dishes when my mother's high heels start hitting the pavement as she gets off the bus from work......right here on this street!

"WESTBURY is more than a community, we're family!!! Thank you for all that you've poured into my life and the woman I am! It takes a village, and I'm glad my village was you!!!! To God be the Glory!!!! #RiRiDrive (sic)"

The 'We Found Love' hitmaker also shared a picture of the new street sign, with the caption: "on any block (sic)"