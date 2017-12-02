Julia Roberts 'avoids' meeting her fans one on one

Julia Roberts tries to "avoid" meeting her fans.

The 'Wonder' actress has spent years in the public eye but she still feels shy about one-on-one interactions with her loyal supporters because she never knows what to say.

She told Hello! magazine: "I don't hate it, but I try to avoid it.

"I don't think I'm very good in that interaction. It's always been that way.

"Maybe I'm more shy than I realised."

Meanwhile, the 'Pretty Woman' star recently turned 50 and was delighted to celebrate the milestone with her children, Hazel and Phinnaeus, 12, and 10-year-old son Henry, as she was away with her husband Daniel Moder and didn't expect them to surprise her.

She said: "I had a lovely surprise in the form of my three kids. My husband and I were on a little trip in San Francisco and I was a little sad I wasn't with them for the day.

"Then we turned into a shop - my husband directed me in there - and I looked around and there they were.

"We had a gorgeous day, just the five of us.

"Being with my family, that's happiness for me. It doesn't matter what we're doig, as long as we're all together."