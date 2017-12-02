Ruby Rose wants Taylor Swift duet

Ruby Rose wants to do a duet with Taylor Swift.

The 31-year-old actress stars as Calamity in the forthcoming third instalment of 'Pitch Perfect' and she's so impressed with her vocals in the movie that she wants to persuade the 'Everything Has Changed' hitmaker to collaborate with her one day.

Speaking to Australia's Yahoo7!, she said: "Taylor if you're watching this, which I'm sure you are of course, you've got nothing else to do. I think we should do a duet, let's do it. I love singing, and there's so many opportunities in film these days to do that and showcase that. I don't think I'll be releasing a Christmas album as I think the deadline has passed, but who knows next year, maybe?"

And the 'Orange is the New Black' star will certainly be ready for the duet as her girlfriend The Veronicas singer Jessica Origliasso, whom she's been dating since November last year, has been teaching her how to play the guitar.

Jessica said recently: "I've been teaching her guitar. She's very good. She plays guitar in 'Pitch Perfect 3'. I keep telling her she has to come and play 'In My Blood' or 'The Only High' on guitar in a live show with us. I'm waiting for the day when she runs on stage and surprises me and starts playing guitar with us."

Ruby - who reunited with Jessica when she starred in her music video for 'On Your Side' last year after splitting up in 2008 - previously admitted that whilst they have their "ups and downs", she believes their relationship is "wonderful".

She said: "Everybody in life can relate to the fact that things can go amazingly and there can be ups and downs. Every single down is just to make you a stronger person or to make you fight for what you want. Everything really is wonderful. I am in such an amazing position."