Rebel Wilson partied with her grandparents until 11pm on Wednesday (29.11.17).

The 'Pitch Perfect 3' actress is currently on a promotional tour for the forthcoming blockbuster in Australia and, although her grandpa only just got discharged from hospital, her elderly relatives made sure they were at the premiere to support her.

The 37-year-old star captured the sweet moment on camera and can be heard saying: "OK I'm inside and guess who is here?

"Number one fan, number one grandma, number one grandpa ... They're ready to come and be the first people to see Pitch Perfect 3!"

She then asked her grandmother if she was excited, to which she replied: "Yes darling of course I am excited, we are very proud - number one fans!"

She accompanied the video with the caption: "My grandpa got out of hospital and my grandma got out her walker to come to the Pitch Perfect 3 world premiere! They partied til 11pm. Best grandparents ever! (sic)"

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty has admitted she thinks her 'Pitch Perfect 3' co-stars, who include the likes of Brittany Snow, Ruby Rose, Hailee Steinfeld and Anna Kendrick, are "gorgeous" - but she doesn't put herself in the same category.

She said recently: "Everyone is so different looking and I think that's great but I think all the girls, I'll take myself out, they're so beautiful and they're all so gorgeous."

But Rebel revealed she loves working with the glamorous girls, because she also finds them to be immensely fun and kind people.

She added: "They all have a light that shines through and I think that's why we have so much fun working together, because they're beautiful inside and out."