Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr welcome son

Jason Aldean feels "so blessed" to have welcomed his son into the world after a "rollercoaster ride" of a year.

The 40-year-old country singer and his wife Brittany Kerr welcomed their son Memphis into the world on Saturday (02.12.17), just over two months after a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas whilst Jason was performing.

He wrote on Instagram: "So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about. I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean... 9lb 5 oz. #mamawasarockstar (sic)"

Whilst Brittany shared on her own account: "Memphis Aldean Williams, Born today at 1:29PM weighing 9lbs 5oz. There are truly no words for the love we feel. Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail diggingðŸ¤— ... HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!! (sic)"