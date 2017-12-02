Geoffrey Rush steps down as AACTA president

Geoffrey Rush has stepped down as president of AACTA after he was accused of "inappropriate behaviour".

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor - who has denied the accusations that he inappropriately behaved with a fellow cast member during a production of 'King Lear' at the Sydney Theatre Company - has decided to step down from his role with the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts.

He said in a statement: "Certain recent media reports have made untenable allegations concerning my standing in the entertainment community. It is unreasonable that my professional colleagues should be somehow associated with such allegations.

"In the circumstances, I have decided to step aside in my ambassadorial role as president of AACTA effective immediately and until these issues have been resolved. This decision has not been made lightly. However, in the current climate of innuendo and unjustifiable reporting, I believe the decision to make a clean break to clear the air is the best for all concerned."

Geoffrey had previously released a statement about the allegations.

He said: "The moment I became aware of rumours of a complaint I immediately phoned and spoke to senior management at the Sydney Theatre Company asking for clarification about the details of the statement. They refused to illuminate me with the details. I also asked why this information was being withheld and why, according to standard theatre practice, the issue had not been raised with me during the production via stage management, the director, my fellow actors or anyone at management level. However, no response was forthcoming."